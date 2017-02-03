Toggle navigation
ALT 102.9 - Tacoma's Rock Alternative
ALT 102.9 - Tacoma's Rock Alternative
On-Air
Doug
Ben
Harms
Jake Dill
Sixx Sense
Marty
Shawn
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Join the ALT Mob
Update My Profile
Carter Cares
Communities
Half Price Seattle
Jobs
Photos
Recruitment Alert
Music
Playlist
Concert Calendar
Listen Live
Contests
Win a pair of Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets!
Thursday Ticket Takeover: Green Day 2/9
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Thursday Ticket Takeover: Green Day
Can You Match The Tattoo To The Rock Star?
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Like Us on Facebook!
Music News You Can Use with harms
Updated School Closures Every 15 Minutes
Free Movie Friday
On-Air Now
12am - 12am
trending
Weird News
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
Recently Played
Rock News
Ever Seen Someone Rock Out On A Skateboard Guitar With A Flask?
Rock News
Watch The US Debut Of The Ronnie James Dio Hologram
Weird News
Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts
Rock News
Watch Black Sabbath Perform Their Last Show In London
Rock News
Lambert, Corden Battle To Be the Better Queen Frontman
Gone Viral
This Man Honked At A Cop...He Recorded What Came Next!
Gone Viral
Principle Gives Teachers Advice On First Week Of School Lunch
Rock News
Sike: Dave Grohl Isn't Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At 2017 Grammys
station promotions
Red Hot Chili Peppers at KeyArena!
Win a VIP Trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
earlier today
Sixx Sense
Why February 5th Matters In Rock History
Sixx Sense
Black Sabbath Is Over
Sixx Sense
Why February 4th Matters In Rock History
Jake Dill
I-5 Pile Up Caught on Camera
Jake Dill
The Subliminal Message of the Night 2/3
events
Tuesday, February 7
WWE Smackdown
Key Arena
4:45 pm
Tuesday, March 21
Panic! At The Disco: Death of a Bachelor Tour
WaMu Theater
7:00 pm
Sunday, May 14
U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
CenturyLink Field Event Center
8:00 pm
See All Events
ALT 102.9 instagram
Follow us
@alt1029
for more photos and inside info!
See Full Playlist
ALT 102.9
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from ALT 102.9 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.